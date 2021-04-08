Funeral Service Held for Allen Family of Six

Six family members found dead in their Allen home were laid to rest Thursday.

More than 100 people gathered for funeral services for the Towhid family at the Allen mosque.

Those killed include 77-year-old grandmother Altafun Nessa, parents Towhidul and Iren Islam, and their children, 21-year-old Tanvir Towhid and 19-year-old twins Farhan and Farbin Towhid.

“She was always encouraging me to go forward. Farbin was truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met,” a friend said during the funeral service.

Police say Tanvir and Farhan Towhid killed their sister, mother, father and grandmother before turning the gun on themselves.

Friends say Farhan had been battling depression.

Officers say they found the family in their home early Monday morning after a friend saw a suicide note on Instagram posted by Farhan and called police to do a welfare check.

The family was buried at a cemetery in Denton.