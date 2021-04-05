Allen

Allen Family of Six Killed in Apparent Mass Murder-Suicide: Police

Investigation ongoing into deaths of six family members inside Allen home

By Frank Heinz

allen police car outside home
NBC 5 News

The bodies of six people were found inside an Allen home early Monday morning in an apparent mass murder-suicide, Allen police say.

Officers were asked to perform a welfare check at about 1 a.m. at a home on the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive. When officers entered the residence, they discovered the bodies of six people.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The names and ages of the victims have not been confirmed, but police said they included a grandparent, two parents and three children.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 15 mins ago

Bath House Cultural Center Completes Construction Project, Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

"It looks like two teenage sons entered into an agreement that they were going to commit suicide and that they were going to take their family members with them," Allen Police Sgt. Jon Felty told KRLD-AM Monday morning.

It has not been confirmed when the deaths took place.

Felty said there is no threat to the neighborhood and that there were no problems reported at the home, KRLD reported.

The family, Felty said, apparently emigrated from Bangladesh.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

AllenAllen police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us