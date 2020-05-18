Fort Worth Police Launch ‘Violent Crime Detail’

A unit focused on violent crime created after a shooting at Village Creek Park made 28 arrests and seized 21 weapons in its first week of existence, the Fort Worth Police Department says.

The "Violent Crime Detail," led by the department's gang unit and special response teams, will focus on gun and gang violence. Fort Worth police wrote in a tweet that other units, plus state and federal law enforcement agencies, would also be involved.

The unit has helped arrest 28 "gang members and their associates," seized 21 guns, body armor and a stolen vehicle in its first week, police said.

Five people were injured in a shooting at Village Creek Park on May 10, despite the presence of five police officers in marked patrol vehicles trying to disperse a crowd of hundreds, police said.