Fort Worth police

Fort Worth Police Launch ‘Violent Crime Detail’

The unit was launched in response to a shooting that injured five people on May 10

NBC 5 News

A unit focused on violent crime created after a shooting at Village Creek Park made 28 arrests and seized 21 weapons in its first week of existence, the Fort Worth Police Department says.

The "Violent Crime Detail," led by the department's gang unit and special response teams, will focus on gun and gang violence. Fort Worth police wrote in a tweet that other units, plus state and federal law enforcement agencies, would also be involved.

https://twitter.com/fortworthpd/status/1262521187198013441/photo/1

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 8 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Garland 13 mins ago

Garland Police Investigating Murder of 31-Year-Old Man

The unit has helped arrest 28 "gang members and their associates," seized 21 guns, body armor and a stolen vehicle in its first week, police said.

Five people were injured in a shooting at Village Creek Park on May 10, despite the presence of five police officers in marked patrol vehicles trying to disperse a crowd of hundreds, police said.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth policeFort Worth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us