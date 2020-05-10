At Least Four Injured in Shooting at Fort Worth Park, Police Say

At least four people are injured after a shooting Sunday evening at Village Creek Park in Fort Worth, according to police and MedStar.

It happened about 6:30 p.m., officials said. Village Creek Park is in between Wilbarger Street and U.S. Highway 287 in southeast Fort Worth.

MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said two of the injuries were critical, one was serious and one was minor.

Initial reports indicated a resident near the park called 911 to report multiple people arguing and one of them was armed.

Officers received a report of another shooting about 30 minutes later at a convenience store on S. Miller Avenue, just blocks away from the park, Fort Worth police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hit in that shooting.