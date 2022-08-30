Fort Worth ISD Names Lone Superintendent Finalist

Fort Worth Independent School District trustees voted Tuesday to unanimously name Angelica Ramsey as its lone candidate for superintendent.

The decision comes eight months after Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Ken Scribner announced his retirement. Originally set to finish out his contract, Scribner will leave at the end of the month, earlier than expected.

Ramsey currently serves as superintendent of Midland ISD and prior, spent five years as superintendent of school at the Pleasant Valley School District in California.

"We are excited to name Dr. Angelica Ramsey as the lone finalist for superintendent of Fort Worth ISD," Board President Tobi Jackson said in a press release. "She will bring her many amazing leadership qualities to our district and to the benefit of our greater community."

"I am extremely honored to join the Fort Worth ISD team," added Dr. Ramsey. "I look forward to meeting with our stakeholders, visiting classrooms and working together to provide a world-class education for all students."

An Army veteran, Ramsey holds a bachelor's degree from the University of the Pacific, a master's degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Liberty University. She previously held positions as an associate superintendent, a high school principal, assistant principal, classroom teacher, athletic coach and more.