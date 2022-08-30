Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD Names Lone Superintendent Finalist

Angelica Ramsey currently serves as the head of Midland's school district

By Jacob Reyes

NBC 5 News

Fort Worth Independent School District trustees voted Tuesday to unanimously name Angelica Ramsey as its lone candidate for superintendent.

The decision comes eight months after Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Ken Scribner announced his retirement. Originally set to finish out his contract, Scribner will leave at the end of the month, earlier than expected.

Ramsey currently serves as superintendent of Midland ISD and prior, spent five years as superintendent of school at the Pleasant Valley School District in California.

"We are excited to name Dr. Angelica Ramsey as the lone finalist for superintendent of Fort Worth ISD," Board President Tobi Jackson said in a press release. "She will bring her many amazing leadership qualities to our district and to the benefit of our greater community."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

FORT WORTH ISD

Fort Worth Aug 15

Fort Worth ISD Welcomes Students Back To Class Monday

Fort Worth ISD Mar 30

Outgoing FWISD Leader Defends Record, Decries Conservative Critics

Fort Worth ISD Jan 13

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner Announces Retirement Plan

"I am extremely honored to join the Fort Worth ISD team," added Dr. Ramsey. "I look forward to meeting with our stakeholders, visiting classrooms and working together to provide a world-class education for all students."

An Army veteran, Ramsey holds a bachelor's degree from the University of the Pacific, a master's degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Liberty University. She previously held positions as an associate superintendent, a high school principal, assistant principal, classroom teacher, athletic coach and more.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth ISDFort WorthFort Worth ISD superintendent
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us