Fort Worth ISD Superintendent to Leave Position Earlier Than Expected

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner will step down from his current role on August 31 of this year, two years earlier than first announced.

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees and Scribner both reached the joint agreement and the move was voted on at the March 29 meeting.

Scribner will continue to serve in an advisory capacity through February.

Scribner, who has been with the district since 2015, announced his retirement back in Jan., but at that time said he planned to stay through the end of his contract, which expires on Aug. 31, 2024.

In a statement released Tuesday by the Board and the Superintendent, trustees expressed their sincere appreciation for Dr. Scribner’s leadership while serving the District and praised the many achievements and accomplishments during his tenure.

Dr. Scribner thanked past and present trustees for the opportunity to serve as well as his heartfelt appreciation to staff and the community for their support.