Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner Announces Retirement Plan

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner says he'll retire at the end of his current contract.

Scribner, who has been with the district since 2015, made the public announcement on Twitter Thursday morning but said he told the district's board of trustees of his plan last month.

Scribner's current contract with the district expires on Aug. 31, 2024. He said he was making the announcement now to provide the district with enough time to find a suitable replacement.

"My time in Fort Worth has been the high point of my career, both personally and professionally. One of the primary reasons I entertained the move to Texas was that it allowed me to be near my aging parents. Losing both my mother and father in the past year has reinforced that coming to Fort Worth was the right decision for our family," Scribner wrote in his statement.

"While we have accomplished a great deal, there is much more to be done," Scribner said.

Scribner's full statement can be read here. A video posted on YouTube can be seen below.

Across town, Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa announced Wednesday that he would be leaving his position by the end of the year. A news conference with Hinojosa is expected Thursday afternoon.