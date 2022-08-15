Fort Worth ISD Welcomes Students Back To Class Monday



Fort Worth ISD, the second largest district in North Texas, welcomed over 70,000 students back into 140 schools on Monday.

Superintendent Kent Scribner paid a special visit to one of his district's most unique campuses, FWISD Early Collegiate High School at Tarrant County College South Campus.

The students at were treated to an all-star welcome from Scribner, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, and Fort Worth police chief Neil Noakes on the first day of school.

This particular high school helps prepare students for college or the workforce by helping them earn dual credits for both high school and college at the same time. The students will have an associates degree by graduation.

These moments with students will be some of the last for superintendent Scribner, as he prepares to step down at the end of this month.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner tells NBC 5 about what families can expect as students go back to school.

"This is my last first day of school. I will be finishing my 7th year as superintendent, 20 years in total as a superintendent. My wife and I have decided that twenty is plenty."

Scribner said addressing learning loss from the pandemic and improving district grades will be something he hopes the next leader can continue to build on.

"Our students did experience the loss of opportunity to learn. We are focused on making that time up with Saturday school, with an extended school day, with focus on the basics like reading and writing and math," he said. "We've seen a great increase in our academic achievement -- we're up three letter grades since that time."

The school district has also been focused on hiring more teachers and bus drivers.

The operations chief said the district revamped its entire bus route system to fix the delays and other issues they had last year. No major bus delays are expected this week.

And just an extra reminder for parents -- the school days have been extended by 15 minutes.

The measure to extend the school day was approved last year to help students catch up from learning loss during the pandemic.

Pre-K and elementary are staying later in the afternoon while middle school and high school are starting earlier in the day.