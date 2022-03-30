Outgoing FWISD Leader Defends Record, Decries Conservative Critics

Fort Worth ISD’s outgoing superintendent said school districts are hearing from a loud but “small percentage” of conservatives who are drowning out other voices.

Kent Scribner spoke with NBC 5 on Wednesday, one day after the school board moved up his resignation by two years.

Scribner announced in January he would leave at the end of his contract in 2024.

The school board announced Tuesday he would depart in August.

"It's been a very amicable process,” Scribner said. “The board has remained extremely supportive."

As for the vocal critics who have called for his ouster for months, Scribner said they don’t represent the majority.

"Right now we're hearing from a small percentage -- loud -- but small percentage of our community and there are many voices that have not been engaged and not been lifted," Scribner said.

He said the recent emphasis on issues like "critical race theory" is misguided.

"It is not something we teach in schools,” he said. “And I think again it is a political tool that unfortunately is a distraction of our core mission which is educating children."

About the push to remove books from school libraries that some find offensive or inappropriate, Scribner says that's more politics.

"I think Americans, in general, are against that kind of thing."

Scribner led the Fort Worth district for seven years -- the last two during challenging times.

"I think all of the pandemic-related decisions were difficult,” he said. “This is the most challenging leadership scenario any of us dealt with."

Scribner said the district followed the science.

Under Scribner's leadership, the district has struggled with test scores and declining enrollment.

Scribner defended his record, saying he's proud of the district's state accountability score and a jump in college scholarships.

As for all the controversy in general, he said he's fine with it.

"I understand that conflict is the DNA of leadership,” he said. “If you don't like conflict, perhaps leadership is not for you."

But after 29 years as a superintendent, Scribner says he'll look for his next job in the private sector.