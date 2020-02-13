Fireworks Bring SWAT to DFW-Area School for a Second Time This Week

For the second time this week, SWAT teams descended upon a school in North Texas.

Earlier this week it was in Duncanville, but on Thursday it was in Arlington where police were called to a campus for what turned out to be another prank.

For nearly an hour Thursday afternoon, dozens of Arlington police officers, including SWAT, searched the campus of Carter Junior High School.

The sweep was done not only room-by-room, but on the roof as well, while eager parents gathered in a church parking lot next door or in front of apartments across the street.

After the search was completed, detectives told NBC 5 someone lit fireworks inside the building causing panic and alarm and that there was no threat at the school.

Once cleared, parents were then seen streaming toward the doors of the middle school.

While there was no actual threat to the campus, police have opened a criminal investigation to try to find out who set off the fireworks.

Earlier this week, chaos and panic filled Duncanville High School after someone set off fireworks inside the building. Students told NBC 5 the fireworks sounded like gunshots and that some students were trampled trying to get out of the building.

In Duncanville, district officials said the students involved were identified and will face discipline.