Fire Alarm Prompts Scare at Duncanville High School

Officers from several area police departments swarmed Duncanville High School after an unspecified event reportedly triggered a fire alarm Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with the district confirmed at about 2:30 p.m. that there was no immediate safety concern at the high school and that "an incident" led to the fire alarm being activated and the school being evacuated. The district said students are being allowed back inside the building.
Previously, posts on social media seemingly made by students indicated there may have been a shooting at the school. Others replied, saying fireworks were responsible for setting off the alarm.
In a statement to NBC 5, the district would only confirm there was no active shooter, an investigation was ongoing and that more information would be provided soon.
No injuries have been reported.
Dozens of police officers from Duncanville, DeSoto, Dallas, Cedar Hill and the Texas DPS, were seen at a command post at a Shell station across the street from the school.