Fall Festivals Return to North Texas This Weekend

Two major events return this weekend after they were canceled last year

By Meredith Yeomans

Fall festivals are making a comeback!

The pandemic has put many North Texas traditions on pause.

But some are returning this weekend.

This year marks the 34th Addison Oktoberfest.

It’s become an annual tradition for many in North Texas. So just as disappointed as people were to have it canceled last year over COVID-19 concerns, they’re equally excited to have it back.

“This Addison Oktoberfest is two years in the making. We have been planning and working on how to do this safely and how to bring it back in a way that all the people who have loved it will still enjoy it but feel comfortable being out here,” said the Director of Special Events for the Town of Addison, Jasmine Lee.

Under the big tents, tables have been spaced out to allow for more social distancing and the sides of the tents are gone so it's an almost entirely outdoor event.

It may look a little different but even still has all the traditional food, fun, and of course, beer.

Grapevine’s GrapeFest is also back this weekend after being canceled last year.

This year's theme is ‘Texas Wine, Come and Take It.'

Organizers say it's the largest wine festival in the southwest of the United States.

Both events run through the weekend.

Click here for more information about Addison Oktoberfest and here for details on Gravevine’s GrapeFest.

