Everything you need to know about Early Voting in North Texas

Starting Monday, early voting is underway for the November 7th elections across the state.

Texans will decide the fate of 14 constitutional amendments including funding for higher education research, water and energy infrastructure, bonds for local school districts, and state parks.

Here are the details on each of the propositions that will be put before Texas voters:

Proposition 1 – HJR 126 "The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Proposition 2 – SJR 64 "The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility."

Proposition 3 – HJR 132 "The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family."

Proposition 4 – HJR 2 from the second special session "The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts."

Proposition 5 – HJR 3 "The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy."

Proposition 6 – SJR 75 "The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state."

Proposition 7 – SJR 93 "The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities."

Proposition 8 – HJR 125 "The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects."

Proposition 9 – HJR 2, regular session "The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas."

Proposition 10 – SJR 87 "The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain."

Proposition 11 – SJR 32 "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities."

Proposition 12 – HJR 134 "The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County."

Proposition 13 – HJR 107 "The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges."

Proposition 14 – SJR 74 "The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks."

Perhaps the one that might get the most attention is Proposition 4, which would raise the homestead exemption – the portion of a home's value that can't be taxed to pay for public schools.

Another proposition would create a Texas water fund and direct that money toward projects that would upgrade and repair aging water pipes across the state, acquire more water sources, and support water infrastructure projects in rural areas.

Another key item voters can have the power to decide on is a Texas energy fund, which would support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of gas-powered electric generating facilities. The legislature set aside $5 billion to fund these programs for the next two years.

Early voting runs now through November 3. Election Day is November 7.

You can check voter registration status through the Texas Secretary of State website or your county elections office:

If you haven't registered to vote, it is too late – the October 10 deadline to do that has already passed.

If you want to vote by mail, you'll have to download the application from the state's website and send it to your early voting clerk in your county. This Friday will be the final day to submit an application to vote by mail.

When you do show up to vote, you just need to bring an acceptable form of identification such as a Texas driver’s license, Texas identification card, state handgun license, U.S. military ID with photograph, U.S. citizenship certification with photograph or a U.S. passport. Click here for details on I.D. requirements.

Polling places in Dallas and Tarrant counties run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week. Sites will also be open next Saturday and Sunday as well.

Dallas County:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 to Friday, Oct. 27

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 3

Click here for a full list of voting locations.

Tarrant County:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 to Friday, Oct. 27

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 3

Click here for a full list of voting locations.

Collin County:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 to Friday, Oct. 27

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 3

Click here for a list of voting locations.

Denton County:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 to Saturday, Oct. 28

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 to Friday, Nov. 3

Click here for a full list of voting locations.

You can find information about the amendments and voting in Texas at VoteTexas.gov.