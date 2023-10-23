Ten North Texas school districts put bond propositions before voters Nov. 7

Ten North Texas school districts will be asking voters to consider bond referendums on Nov. 7, 2023.

Descriptions of the bond packages provided by the districts appear below as they do on the ballot. For more information on each bond, click the link at the end of each description.

AZLE ISD BOND

Proposition A - The issuance of $151,500,000 of bonds by the Azle Independent School District for renovations at each existing elementary campus to create pre-k through 5th-grade campuses, replacement campus for Azle junior high for 6th through 8th grades to be located at the current Azle junior high site, expansion of forte junior high for 6th through 8th grades, and a maintenance warehouse/AISD police department facility upgrade to be constructed on land already owned by the district, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

BIRDVILLE ISD BOND

Proposition A - Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.2031 per $100 valuation in Birdville Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in a decrease of 3.77 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is a reduction of $4,508,377.

CEDAR HILL ISD BOND

Proposition A - Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.1326 in Cedar Hill Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in a decrease of 4.87% percent in maintenance and operations tax rate for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $6,832,290 total local and state M&O revenue.

DUNCANVILLE ISD BOND

Proposition A - "The issuance of $161,177,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation, improvement and equipment of school buildings, including equipment used for school safety and security purposes, career and technical education additions, and for the purchase of new school buses and retrofitting of school buses with emergency, safety, or security equipment, and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase."

Proposition B - "The issuance of $8,823,000 of bonds for the acquisition, improvement, equipment and updating of technology, including interactive monitors, computers and tablet devices for students in the district, and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and the interest on the bonds. This is a Property tax increase."

EAGLE MOUNTAIN-SAGINAW ISD BOND

Proposition A - The issuance of $540,900,000 of bonds by the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District for school facilities, the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities, and vehicles for emergency, safety, or security purposes, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition B - The issuance of $20,200,000 of bonds by the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District for technology equipment and technology infrastructure, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition C - The issuance of $47,000,000 of bonds by the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District for athletic facilities at Saginaw High School, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition D - The issuance of $51,000,000 of bonds by the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District for a natatorium, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the cost of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

HEB ISD BOND

Proposition A - The issuance of $979,300,000 of bonds by the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District for the construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment of school facilities and safety and security enhancements in the district, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition B - The issuance of $18,000,000 of bonds by the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District for the purpose of acquiring and updating instructional technology equipment, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

LANCASTER ISD BOND

Proposition A - Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.2267 in Lancaster Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in a decrease of 6.01% in maintenance and operations tax rate for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is a decrease of $2,227,126 total local and state M&O revenue.

LEWISVILLE ISD BOND

Proposition A - Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.1301 per $100 valuation in Lewisville Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of -3.6 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $-14,676,410.

Proposition B - The issuance of $960,577,000 of bonds by the Lewisville Independent School District for school facilities consisting of safety and security infrastructure and technology; campus and facility upgrades and renovations; replacement of the transportation center; and the purchase of school buses and vehicles and levying The tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition C - The issuance of $69,600,000 of bonds (with a maximum maturity of five years) by the Lewisville Independent School District for school for instructional technology and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition D - The issuance of $31,376,000 of bonds by the Lewisville Independent School District for school for athletics facilities consisting of locker rooms and field house; tennis courts; baseball/softball facilities; and concession areas and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition E - The issuance of $16,250,000 of bonds by the Lewisville Independent School District for school for improvements to the eastside aquatic center and westside aquatic center and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition F - The issuance of $19,999,000 of bonds by the Lewisville Independent School district for stadium improvements at Hebron High School, Flower Mound High School, The Colony High School, Marcus High School and Lewisville High School and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition G - The issuance of $131,818,000 of bonds by the Lewisville independent school district for multi-purpose indoor athletics facilities at Hebron High School, Flower Mound High School, The Colony High School, Marcus High School and Lewisville High School and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax Increase.

PROSPER ISD BOND

Proposition A - The issuance of $2,439,575,000 bonds by the Prosper Independent School District for school facilities, the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities, and the purchase of new school buses, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition B - The issuance of $140,000,000 of bonds by the Prosper Independent School District for school technology improvements and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition C - The issuance of $102,425,000 of bonds by the Prosper Independent School District for school stadium facilities and the purchase of necessary sites for school stadium facilities, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition D - The issuance of $125,000,000 of bonds by the Prosper Independent School District for a performing arts center and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

WYLIE ISD BOND

Proposition A - The issuance of $298,145,000 of school building bonds, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and to pay the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

