North Texas cities, counties put dozens of bond propositions before voters Nov. 7

Nine North Texas cities are asking voters to consider dozens of bond referendums on Nov. 7, 2023.

Descriptions of the bond packages provided by the municipalities appear below as they do on the ballot. For more information on each proposition, click the link at the end of each description (where available).

Election results will be added to this page after 7 p.m. on Election Day.

COLLIN COUNTY PROPOSITIONS

Proposition A - “The issuance of $261,864,179 bonds for designing, developing, constructing, renovating, improving, expanding, and equipping court facilities and juvenile and adult detention facilities, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.”

Proposition B - “The issuance of $5,700,000 bonds for designing, developing, constructing, renovating, improving, expanding, and equipping the existing Collin County Animal Shelter, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.”

Proposition C - “The issuance of $13,360,685 bonds for designing, developing, constructing, renovating, improving, expanding, and equipping Collin County Medical Examiner’s office facilities, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.”

Proposition D - “The issuance of $22,450,000 bonds for acquiring, developing, constructing, renovating, improving, and equipping land for park and open space purposes, including participation in joint county-city projects, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.”

Proposition E - “The issuance of $380,000,000 bonds for designing, developing, constructing, renovating, improving, extending, expanding, and maintaining roads and bridges within the county, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.”

Click here for more on the Collin County propositions.

ALLEN PROPOSITION

Proposition A - “the issuance of $47,000,000 city of Allen, Texas general obligation bonds for street improvements, including associated neighborhood streetscapes, screening walls, streetlights, pedestrian intersections and crossings and ADA improvements, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds”

Proposition B - “The issuance of $17,000,000 city of Allen, Texas general obligation bonds for improvements to ford park, including athletic fields and sport courts, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds”

Proposition C - “the issuance of $1,500,000 city of Allen, Texas general obligation bonds for public art projects and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds”

Proposition D - “The issuance of $8,000,000 city of Allen, Texas general obligation bonds for downtown street and mobility infrastructure improvements and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds”

Proposition E - “The issuance of $83,000,000 of city of Allen, Texas general obligation bonds for police facilities, including a new police headquarters facility and emergency dispatch office, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds"

Click here for more on the Allen propositions.

DENTON PROPOSITION

Proposition A - The issuance of not to exceed $45,125,000 of City of Denton, Texas general obligation bonds for street improvements and the levy of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Proposition B - The issuance of not to exceed $58,860,000 of City of Denton, Texas general obligation bonds for drainage and flood control improvements and the levy of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Proposition C - The issuance of not to exceed $33,450,000 of City of Denton, Texas general obligation bonds for park system improvements and the levy of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Proposition D - The issuance of not to exceed $42,015,000 of City of Denton, Texas general obligation bonds for fire and animal control public safety facilities, with up to $823,000 of such principal amount for public art related thereto, and the levy of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Proposition E - The issuance of not to exceed $15,000,000 of City of Denton, Texas general obligation bonds for affordable housing projects, and the levy of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Proposition F - The issuance of not to exceed $47,360,000 of City of Denton, Texas general obligation bonds for an active adult center facility, with up to $930,000 of such principal amount for public art related thereto, and the levy of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Proposition G - The issuance of not to exceed $49,545,000 of City of Denton, Texas general obligation bonds for a new South Branch Library, with up to $969,000 of such principal amount for public art related thereto, and the levy of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds

Proposition H - The issuance of not to exceed $18,235,000 of City of Denton, Texas general obligation bonds for the renovation of City Hall West, with up to $358,000 of such principal amount for public art related thereto, and the levy of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Click here for more on the Denton propositions.

JUSTIN PROPOSITION

Proposition A - “The issuance of $33,370,000 city of Justin, Texas general obligation bonds for a new municipal complex building to house police facilities, administrative offices, city council chambers and facilities for other governmental functions of the city, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds”

Proposition B - “The issuance of $23,410,000 city of Justin, Texas general obligation bonds for the conversion of the existing city hall to house a community center and the Mary Emma Tate Library, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds”

Proposition C - “The issuance of $9,650,000 city of Justin, Texas general obligation bonds for a new municipal public works building and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds”

Proposition D - “The issuance of $21,790,000 city of Justin, Texas general obligation bonds for firefighting facilities, including a new fire station and the acquisition of land therefor, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and Interest on the bonds”

Click here for more on the Justin propositions.

KENNEDALE PROPOSITION

Proposition A - The issuance of not to exceed $3,000,000 of City of Kennedale, Texas general obligation bonds for parks and recreation and the levy of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Click here for more on the Kennedale proposition.

MESQUITE PROPOSITION

Proposition A - Approving the ad valorem tax rate of $0.69000 per $100 valuation in the City of Mesquite, Texas for the current year, a rate that is $0.05189 higher per $100 valuation than the voter-approval tax rate of the City of Mesquite, Texas, for the purpose of increasing staff for the police department, increasing funding for equipment, construction and staffing for the fire department to open Station No.8 Trinity Pointe, increasing funding for roadway construction and maintenance, establishing a Behavioral Health Division, enhancing city-wide services and competitive pay for public safety personnel. Last year, the ad valorem tax rate in the City of Mesquite, Texas was $0.65814 per $100 valuation.

Click here for more on the Mesquite proposition.

TOWN OF NORTHLAKE PROPOSITION

Proposition A - The issuance of $45,000,000 of general obligation bonds for acquiring, establishing, developing, constructing and equipping a new multipurpose sports and community venue facility, including concessions, parking facilities, road, street, water, sewer or park facilities or other infrastructure facilities located in proximity to the sports and community venue facility, and the levying of an ad valorem tax in payment thereof.

Click here for more on the Town of Northlake proposition.

RICHLAND HILLS PROPOSITION

Proposition A - The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only.

WHITE SETTLEMENT PROPOSITION

Proposition A - Municipal Boundaries - Shall current Article II, Sections 1 and 2 of the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that the municipal boundaries of the city may be amended; that the City Secretary shall keep a map of the city boundaries; that the city may extend or reduce the municipal boundaries as provided by state law; and providing a method for disannexation?

Proposition B - City Council - Shall current Article IV, Section 3 of the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that qualification requirements for a place on the ballot for city council shall be governed by state application and qualification requirements and provide that the City Secretary shall determine candidate qualifications, as provided by law?

Proposition C - Elections - Shall current Article IV, Section 5 of the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to remove requirements that election dates must be established by Tarrant County and remove redundant provisions regarding runoff election ballots?

Proposition D - Vacancies - Shall current Article VI, Section 10 of the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that the city council must call a special election to fill a vacancy in an unexpired term greater than four (4) months but may fill a vacancy in an unexpired term of four (4) months or less by calling a special election or by appointing a person to fill the vacancy by the affirmative vote of 75% of the full council?

Proposition E - Mayor pro tem - Shall current Article VI, Section 11 of the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that in the event no sitting member has one year of prior council experience, any member of council may be selected as the mayor pro tem?

Proposition F - City Council Compensation - Shall current Article IV, Section 12 of the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that the Mayor shall not receive additional compensation above $150 per month for additional meetings attended and to provide that council members shall only receive compensation for regular and special meetings attended?

Proposition G - Ordinances - Shall current Article IV, Section 16 of the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to permit the passage of ordinances, resolutions, and orders at any meeting where notice has been given in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act?

Proposition H - Ordinances - Shall current Article IV, Section 19 of the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that ordinances are effective upon their passage or adoption, unless otherwise provided by state law; that ordinances or resolutions require an affirmative vote of a majority of a quorum of the council, unless more is required by state law; that ordinances that impose a fine or penalty must be published in accordance with state law; and removing requirements that ordinances be published for ten days?

Proposition I - Boards and Commissions - Shall the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended by adding a section providing that the city council may establish boards, commissions, and committees it deems necessary to carry out the functions of the City; and that provides the members of all boards, commissions, and committees shall be appointed by city council and be residents of the city?

Proposition J - City Manager - Shall current Article VI, Section 14 of the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that the list of duties, responsibilities, and authority of the City Manager is not exhaustive?

Proposition K - Municipal Court - Shall current Article IV, Section 21 of the White Settlement Home Rule charter be amended to provide that city council shall appoint a municipal court judge who is an attorney licensed and practicing in the State of Texas; that the city council may appoint associate judges who are licensed in the State of Texas; that the municipal court judge and associate judges shall serve for a term of two years; that the judges serve at the will of the council and may be removed after notice and an opportunity for a hearing; and that the judges' compensation shall be set by council?

Proposition L - City Attorney - Shall the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended by adding an Article regarding the City Attorney to provide that council may appoint either an individual attorney or firm of attorneys, licensed in the state of Texas as city attorney; that the city attorney shall serve at the pleasure of council; that council shall determine the city attorney's compensation; establishing the duties and obligations of the city attorney; providing that council may retain special counsel as necessary; and providing that municipal court shall be prosecuted by the city attorney or designated prosecutor?

Proposition M - Elections - Shall the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended by adding a Section regarding elections to provide that elections shall be conducted in accordance with the Texas Election Code; that general elections are held on the first Tuesday in November; that Council may call special elections as authorized by state law; that council shall appoint election judges; and that city residents that are duly qualified electors shall be qualified to vote in any city election?

Proposition N - Initiative and Referendum - Shall current Article VI, Section 7 of the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that ordinances pertaining to levying taxes, setting rates for services, adopting a budget or capital improvement program, zoning, appropriation of money, issuances of bonds, borrowing money, salaries or administration of employees, annexation, boundary adjustments, any matter a court has determined inappropriate for initiative or referendum, or any subject requiring a public hearing shall not be subject to initiative or referendum?

Proposition O - Initiative and Referendum - Shall current Article VI, Section 7 of the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to establish separate procedures for initiative and referendum; to establish the duties of the City Secretary in reviewing petitions for initiative and referendum; to provide that an election for initiative or referendum must comply with the Texas Election Code; and to provide limitations on the frequency by which repeated petitions for initiative or referendum may be filed?

Proposition P - Recall - Shall current Article VI, Section 7 of the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to establish separate procedures for recall to include that recall of an elected officer must be based on the grounds of incompetency, misconduct, or malfeasance in office; to establish the requirements of petitions for recall and duties of the City Secretary in reviewing petitions; to provide a right to a hearing for an officer against whom a recall petition is filed; to provide that an election for recall must comply with the Texas Election Code; and to provide limitations on the frequency by which an officer may be recalled?

Proposition Q - Taxation - Shall current Article V, Section 1 of the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that adoption of a tax rate and levy shall comply with state law requirements?

Proposition R - Municipal Finance - Shall the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to add an Article related to municipal finance that establishes the fiscal year; that provides procedures for adoption of the budget; that provides the budget process must comply with state law; that provides that defects in the budget shall not nullify the tax levy or tax rate; that provides for the lapse of appropriations at the end of the fiscal year; that provides procedures in the event city council fails to adopt a budget; that provides the budget shall be a public record; that provides for reserve funds, transfer of funds, and amendments to the budget; that authorizes the city council to borrow funds; and that provides for delegation of purchasing authority?

Proposition S - Franchises and Public Utilities - Shall the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to add an Article related to municipal finance to provide that the city has sole control over public properties; that the city has the right to operate and sell public services and utilities; that the city has the power to grant franchise agreements for utilities within the city; that no franchise shall be exclusive or exceed twenty years; that franchises shall not be transferrable without approval of council; that franchise values cannot be considered in determining charges for services; that the city maintains rights for regulation of franchises; that the city council has the power to regulate rates for public utility franchise holders and setting a procedure franchises requesting a change in rates; that the city may own and set the rates for public services; that franchise records are public records; that extension of utilities are subject to the original franchise grant; and that all franchises granted prior to this charter amendment shall continue in full force and effect and not be impaired by this Charter amendment?

Proposition T - Ethics - Shall current Article VI, Section 6 of the White Settlement Home Rule charter be amended to provide that no elected or appointed officer of the city shall have a substantial interest in contracts with the city or sale of land, except when in compliance with state law; that substantial interest shall have the same meaning as defined by state law; and that violation of the ethics provision may void a contract related to the violation?

Proposition U - Removal of Redundant Provisions, Reorganization, Headings, and Non-Substantive Corrections - Shall Article III, Section 3, and Article IV, Sections 7 and 23 of the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended by deleting redundant provisions related to the police department, date of the municipal election, municipal court appeals; and shall the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be fully reorganized for clarity and functionality; and shall new Article and Section headings be provided for organization, as appropriate based on the outcome of the election; and shall the White Settlement Home Rule Charter be amended to make non-substantive grammatical and textual corrections and clarifications throughout the Charter?