Below is the voter guide for the Nov. 7, 2023 uniform/constitutional election in Texas. Included are key dates, how to register to vote or check your status, how to find out where and when you are able to vote, and what you'll need to bring with you. There is also information on some of the key races and bond proposals on North Texas ballots as well as information on other topics such as poll watchers and straight-ticket voting.

KEY ELECTION DATES IN DFW

Tuesday, Oct. 10 - Last day to register to vote

Monday, Oct. 23 - Early voting begins

Friday, Oct. 27 - Last day to apply for a ballot by mail

Friday, Nov. 3 - Early voting ends

Tuesday, Nov. 7 - Election Day -- ballots by mail must be postmarked by 7 p.m.

EARLY VOTING SCHEDULE

For early voting, you can vote at any polling place in your county of residence. Check with the county elections department for a list of early voting locations. Links are below.

WHAT'S ON MY BALLOT? SEE SAMPLE BALLOTS IN TEXAS

Some key races and bond and city props are below. To see sample ballots for your specific county, you'll need to visit your county election webpage (links are below).

County Election Pages: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise

KEY MUNICIPAL RACES IN NORTH TEXAS

Some of the top municipal races from around North Texas on Nov. 7 include mayoral and council races in Benbrook, Blue Mound, Josephine, Lavon, Lowry Crossing, Mesquite, Murphy, Princeton, The Colony, Weston and White Settlement. Not all races will appear on all ballots. A comprehensive list of all races will be added and linked from this page in the days leading up to Election Day.

SCHOOL BOND PROPOSITIONS IN NORTH TEXAS

This November's election includes dozens of bond proposals from 10 North Texas school districts including Azle, Birdville, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, HEB, Lancaster, Lewisville, Prosper and Wylie. Details on the school district propositions can be found here.

NORTH TEXAS COUNTY AND CITY PROPOSITIONS

This November's election includes dozens of propositions from several North Texas municipalities. Details on the city and county propositions can be found here.

WHERE CAN I CHECK MY VOTER REGISTRATION STATUS?

The last day to register to vote in the state of Texas for this election was Oct. 10. You can check your voter status at VoteTexas.gov. If you have not yet registered you will not be able to vote in this election, but you can still register to vote in future elections by printing out an application online and then mailing it to your county election office. Also, Texans can now register to vote online, but only when they renew or update their driver's licenses.

WHERE DO I VOTE IN NORTH TEXAS ON ELECTION DAY?

Voters in 17 North Texas counties are approved to use the Countywide Polling Place Program for the Nov. 7 election, which means they can vote at any polling location in their county on Election Day. Those counties that are CPPP-approved are Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Grayson, Henderson, Hood, Hopkins, Jack, Kaufman, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, and Tarrant. See a full state list of approved CPPP counties here.



Voters in all other counties, including Denton County, must vote at their designated precinct on Election Day. Lists of voting/precinct locations can be found on County Election Pages here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise. In larger counties, wait times may be posted on the county election website.

WHAT IDENTIFICATION DO I NEED TO VOTE?

You must present one of the following forms of photo ID when voting in person:

Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC) issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

A United States Military Identification card containing the person’s photograph

A United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

A United States Passport (book or card)

FREE RIDES TO THE POLLS

DART

DART is providing free transportation to polling locations for the Nov. 7 election. Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, GoLink, the Dallas Streetcar, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station. Customers need to show a valid voter registration card to ride for free on the day of the election. GoLink riders can use promo code VOTE117 at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the DART GoPass app on Nov. 7 only. You can learn more at dart.org/vote.

TRINITY METRO

Trinity Metro typically offers free rides to the polls for Fort Worth residents on Election Day. However, this November Trinity Metro is celebrating its 40th anniversary and is offering free rides for all passengers traveling in Tarrant County all month long. That includes all buses, TEXRail, ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare services and ACCESS paratransit. Plus, passengers will enjoy free rides in the west zone (between Fort Worth T&P Station and CentrePort Station) of Trinity Railway Express. For questions about bus routes, ZIPZONE or ACCESS paratransit rides to your polling place, call Trinity Metro at 817-215-8600.

STAR TRANSIT

STAR Transit is offering free, round-trip rides to local polling places for early voting. In Mesquite and Balch Springs only, free service is available for early voting Saturday, Oct. 28 , and for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7. All STAR Transit services are available, including Demand Response, Fixed Routes, and STARNow. To ride free on STARNow, use the code Vote2023. Rides must be in the STAR Transit service area or STARNow zone and are based on availability. Voters must tell bus operators and reservationists they are riding to and from the polls. To schedule a free ride to vote, call STAR Transit no less than 30 minutes in advance of the desired trip. Scheduling agents are available during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday–Friday at (877) 631-5278. To book a STARNow ride, use the STARNow app, which can be downloaded free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Se Habla Español.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS IN TEXAS

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) dramatically reduced the number of locations across the state that can accept a handed-in absentee ballot to ensure that poll watchers had adequate access to each location. Beginning in October 2020, mail ballots delivered in person by eligible voters can only be delivered to one location in each Texas county -- that location is designated by each county's early voting clerk. You may only hand-deliver your own envelope and not for another individual and you must bring ID.

To qualify for a mail-in ballot in Texas, voters must be: away from their county of residence on Election Day and during the early voting period; sick or disabled; confined in jail but otherwise eligible to vote; or 65 years old or older. Absentee voters must also include their Texas driver's license number, Texas DPS-issued ICN or ECN, or the last four digits of their Social Security number, whichever matches their voter record, or a statement that they have not been issued any of those forms of ID.

The last day to apply for an Absentee Ballot is Oct. 27; Absentee ballots may be submitted in person at any time as long as it's received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots that are mailed in must be postmarked by Election Day.

In Tarrant County , absentee ballots can be dropped off in person at the Tarrant County Elections Administration office at 2700 Premier Street, during regular business hours. The ballot may also be hand-delivered on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. You may only hand-deliver your own envelope and not for another individual and you must bring ID. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier. Read more here.

, absentee ballots can be dropped off in person at the Tarrant County Elections Administration office at 2700 Premier Street, during regular business hours. The ballot may also be hand-delivered on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. You may only hand-deliver your own envelope and not for another individual and you must bring ID. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier. Read more here. In Dallas County , absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Early Voting Clerk's Office at 1520 Round Table Drive. A full schedule, with extended hours, is available on DallasCountyVotes.org. You may only hand-deliver your own envelope and not for another individual and you must bring ID. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier.

, absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Early Voting Clerk's Office at 1520 Round Table Drive. A full schedule, with extended hours, is available on DallasCountyVotes.org. You may only hand-deliver your own envelope and not for another individual and you must bring ID. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier. In Denton County , absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Early Voting Clerk's Office at 701 Kimberly Drive. Ballots may be hand-delivered during regular business hours. You may only hand-deliver your own envelope and not for another individual and you must bring ID. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier. Read more here.

, absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Early Voting Clerk's Office at 701 Kimberly Drive. Ballots may be hand-delivered during regular business hours. You may only hand-deliver your own envelope and not for another individual and you must bring ID. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier. Read more here. In Collin County, absentee ballots can be dropped off at the Elections Department at 2010 Redbud Boulevard, Suite 102 during regular business hours. More information can be found here. You may only hand-deliver your own envelope and not for another individual and you must bring ID. Ballots may also be delivered to the clerk via a common or contract carrier.

HAS MY BALLOT BEEN RECEIVED?

If you would like to verify if your mail-in or in-person ballot has been received you can verify that information at txballot.org. Ballots that were mailed in may take a few days to show up on the website.

WHAT IS A POLL WATCHER?

A poll watcher is a person appointed to observe the conduct of an election on behalf of a candidate, political party or the proponents or opponents of a particular measure. Their role in an election is established by Chapter 33 of the Texas Election Code and they must adhere to certain rules at polling locations. The Poll Watcher's Guide from the Texas Secretary of State can be found here.

The primary duty of a watcher is to observe the conduct of the election at the location where the watcher has been appointed. A watcher may point out to an election judge or clerk any observed irregularity or violation of the Texas Election Code. However, if the clerk refers the watcher to the judge, the watcher may not discuss the matter further with the clerk unless the presiding judge invites the discussion.

A poll watcher must have a certificate of appointment that includes their name, address, information on who appointed them and the precinct in which they are permitted to serve.

Poll watchers cannot be current candidates or elected officials.

Poll watchers are not allowed to engage or talk to voters in any manner about the election.

No more than two poll watchers may be at any particular polling place at any given time.

Poll watchers cannot talk with an election officer regarding the election except to call attention to an irregularity or violation.

The watcher cannot reveal information about voters or the votes before the polls close or face possible criminal charges.

A poll watcher can witness the installation of voting equipment and observe the securing of equipment before the election.

A poll watcher can observe any activity conducted at the location and sit or stand conveniently near the election officials to observe the election activities, but they are not allowed to go into voting booths with voters while they are marking their ballot.

Poll watchers are permitted to observe assistance given to voters by election officials and to inspect the ballot before it's deposited in the ballot box to determine if it was prepared in accordance with the voter's wishes.

Poll watchers are permitted to inspect the returns and other records prepared by election officials. They are also allowed to observe the tallying and counting of votes to verify that they are tallied and read correctly.

Poll watchers may also be on the lookout for illegal activities, including but not limited to, electioneering, loitering, voters attempting to vote without identification, and others attempting to coerce or bribe voters.

STRAIGHT-TICKET VOTING

Most states don't offer straight-ticket voting. Texas offered straight-ticket voting for decades, but Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a law removing the option in 2020. That measure was pushed through by a GOP-controlled Legislature that argued ending the practice would encourage voters to cast better-informed ballots on Election Day.

Democrats challenged the change in court, citing long lines on Super Tuesday where some Houston voters waited more than an hour to vote. They said ending straight-ticket voting disproportionately hurt Black and Latino voters in big urban counties, where longer ballots mean longer wait times.