It was a violent Independence Day with 29 people hit by gunfire in Dallas and Fort Worth, five people were killed on July 4.

Violent Night in Dallas

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fourteen people were shot in five incidents in Dallas, four people are dead.

At around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a shooting in the 8200 block of Towns Street where according to Dallas police, five people were shot near Hamilton Park where a group was celebrating the holiday. Three people died according to police. Police are still investigating and a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information in the case.

Police were also called to a shooting in the 3700 block of Dixon Ave. in Southeast Dallas at around 11:50 p.m. According to police, there was a big crowd gathered at a park near the Larry Johnson Recreation Center where some people were shooting off fireworks. Police say after shots rang out, at least five shooting victims were taken to local hospitals. Police are still gathering information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Dallas police said they were called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Gould Street. Police said Ronnie Joseph Berry, 61, was shot several times in the street. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to a local hospital where he died. A $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Just before 10 a.m. Sunday Dallas police were called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Casey Street. Police say officers found a 12-year-old and 14-year-old shot. They told police they were shot at while walking through a vacant lot. Police say they suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The gunman remains on the run.

Dallas police say their first Independence Day call came at 12:31 a.m. Officers were called to a shooting at the Ridgecrest Apartments in the 5500 block of Plumgrove Lane. Police say someone was causing a disturbance in the courtyard at the location and after a verbal dispute, the known suspect had someone retrieve a handgun which was used to shoot the person in the courtyard multiple times. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the known suspect ran from the scene.

At 10:37 p.m. Sunday, Dallas police responded to a shooting at 3011 Park Row Avenue. A 43-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were shot while attending a gathering at the location. Both victims were transported to an area hospital and are being treated for their injuries. Crimestoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes

Multiple Shootings in Fort Worth

Thirteen people were shot in three incidents in Fort Worth on July 4, one person died.

Fort Worth Police say South Division units were called to a shooting in the 5900 block of Village Course Circle at 11:17 p.m. Sunday. Police say when officers arrived they found two people hit by gunfire. Investigators say shots were fired at a vehicle with five people inside as they were driving near Ramey Avenue. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the shooter is not in custody.

One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting just after 8 p.m. Sunday night. Fort Worth police say it happened around 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Galemeadow Drive. Police say officers arrived to find three gunshot victims. Two were transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, another victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say it appears the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, possibly involving a custody battle.

Eight people were shot and a child was hit by a vehicle Sunday morning after gunfire broke out following an argument at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Fort Worth police say. An officer near the 3400 block of Horne Street heard gunshots according to police, when additional officers arrived they found eight people who had been shot near the car wash. A girl also suffered minor injuries after she was struck by a vehicle that was trying to leave the area, police said. Shooting victims were taken to several hospitals, police say no one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.