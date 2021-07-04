8 Wounded in Fort Worth Shooting: Police

Eight people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Fort Worth, police say.

At 1:30 a.m., an officer near the 3400 block of Horne Street heard gunshots. Additional officers arrived and found eight people who had been shot near the carwash, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victims were taken to several hospitals and were reported to be in stable condition.

Police said it appeared that several different guns were used in the shooting and multiple shell casings were found in the area.

No one has been taken into custody in the shooting.

Police have not released any additional information about the victims.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said police are still trying to determine what led to the shooting, and what type of gathering was happening when shots rang out.

He expressed frustration at the situation and pledged the department would find those responsible.

"Frustration when you have people who are gathering to maybe celebrate what should be a festive occasion and it ends in something tragic like this," Noakes said. "We're praying there will be no loss of life, we're praying for the wellbeing of the victims and for comfort for them and their loved ones."

He also commended the officers who responded and provided emergency medical support to the victims and said lives may have been saved because of their actions.

The Fort Worth Police Department has a tactical medic unit that employs officers also trained in emergency medical care who can go into situations that have not yet been secure for other first responders.

Noakes said those officers "played a critical role" in the police response Sunday night.