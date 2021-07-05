One Dead, Two Injured in Fort Worth Shooting Sunday Night

One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting in Fort Worth Sunday night.

Fort Worth police say it happened around 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Galemeadow Drive.

Police say officers arrived to find three gunshot victims. Two were transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, another victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say it appears the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, possibly involving a custody battle.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.