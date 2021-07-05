Six Injured, Three Dead in Shootings Late Sunday Night in Dallas

It was a violent holiday weekend in Dallas, at least six injured and three people are dead between two shootings.

The Dallas Police Department responded to at least five shooting calls from 10:30 p.m. to midnight along with calls about illegal fireworks.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Towns Street Shooting

NBC 5 News

At around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a shooting in the 8200 block of Towns Street.

According to dispatch, five people were shot, three of them died. The shootings happened where a group was celebrating in Hamilton Park according to police.

Police are still gathering information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Dixon Avenue Shooting

NBC 5 News

Police were called to a shooting in the 3700 block of Dixon Ave. in Southeast Dallas at around 11:50 p.m.

According to police, there was a big crowd gathered at a park near the Larry Johnson Recreation Center where some people were shooting off fireworks.

Police said at some point gunshots rang out sending at least four shooting victims to the hospital. Some were taken by ambulance, some arrived at area hospitals on their own.

Police are still investigating.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Friday he expected officers to be busy over the holiday weekend. He deployed a special task force to tackle celebratory gunfire, drunk drivers, road rage, street racers and illegal fireworks calls.

The Dallas Police Department is gearing up for a busy and challenging weekend as we enter into the Fourth of July holiday. Police Chief Eddie Garcia says they have concerns about public safety when it comes to not only violent crime, but random celebratory gun fire and fireworks.

Garcia said those patrols don't end when Independence Day ends, he plans to have the increased presence this summer and will work with businesses and other groups to help reduce crime.