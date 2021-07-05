Dallas

Six Injured, Three Dead in Shootings Late Sunday Night in Dallas

NBC 5 News

It was a violent holiday weekend in Dallas, at least six injured and three people are dead between two shootings.

The Dallas Police Department responded to at least five shooting calls from 10:30 p.m. to midnight along with calls about illegal fireworks.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Towns Street Shooting

NBC 5 News
The scene in the 8200 block of Towns Street in Dallas.

At around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a shooting in the 8200 block of Towns Street.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 5 mins ago

One Dead, Two Injured in Fort Worth Shooting Sunday Night

book of the week 1 hour ago

Book of the Week: ‘The Upside Down Boy/El Nino de Cabeza'

According to dispatch, five people were shot, three of them died. The shootings happened where a group was celebrating in Hamilton Park according to police.

Police are still gathering information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Dixon Avenue Shooting

NBC 5 News
The scene in the 3700 block of Dixon Ave. in Dallas

Police were called to a shooting in the 3700 block of Dixon Ave. in Southeast Dallas at around 11:50 p.m.

According to police, there was a big crowd gathered at a park near the Larry Johnson Recreation Center where some people were shooting off fireworks.

Police said at some point gunshots rang out sending at least four shooting victims to the hospital. Some were taken by ambulance, some arrived at area hospitals on their own.

Police are still investigating.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Friday he expected officers to be busy over the holiday weekend. He deployed a special task force to tackle celebratory gunfire, drunk drivers, road rage, street racers and illegal fireworks calls.

The Dallas Police Department is gearing up for a busy and challenging weekend as we enter into the Fourth of July holiday. Police Chief Eddie Garcia says they have concerns about public safety when it comes to not only violent crime, but random celebratory gun fire and fireworks.

Garcia said those patrols don't end when Independence Day ends, he plans to have the increased presence this summer and will work with businesses and other groups to help reduce crime.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police DepartmentDixon AvenueTowns Street
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us