Fall is Here! Cooler Temps on Tap Tuesday

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

Monday was a record-setting day in North Texas.



Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport recorded a high temperature of 96 degrees, breaking the previous record high for Oct. 9 of 95 degrees.

Meanwhile, a strong cold front moved through the region Monday evening.

Some scattered storms moved through the region Tuesday morning, but nothing was severe.



Rain will be gone by late morning and sunshine is expected this afternoon. Temperatures will stay quite cool and a north wind will make it feel even cooler!



Tonight's low will drop into the 40s for most locations! Warmer weather is on tap toward the weekend.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Interactive Radar

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.