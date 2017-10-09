Fall is Here! Cooler Temps on Tap Tuesday

Monday was a record-setting day in North Texas.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport recorded a high temperature of 96 degrees, breaking the previous record high for Oct. 9 of 95 degrees.

Meanwhile, a strong cold front moved through the region Monday evening.

Some scattered storms moved through the region Tuesday morning, but nothing was severe.

Rain will be gone by late morning and sunshine is expected this afternoon.  Temperatures will stay quite cool and a north wind will make it feel even cooler!

Tonight's low will drop into the 40s for most locations! Warmer weather is on tap toward the weekend.

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above.

A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

