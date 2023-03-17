Denton Police Searching for Missing Endangered Woman

Police in Denton are asking for the public's help locating a missing 27-year-old woman who they say is at high risk because she has an intellectual disability.

In a statement, Denton Police said Heather Marie Dumas was last seen walking at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the 1600 block of May Street in Denton.

Police described Dumas as having an intellectual disability and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

According to police, Dumas is white, 5-feet 8-inches tall, has a Hello Kitty tattoo, weighs 250 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing galaxy design leggings, washed-out pink shoes and a Very Bradley purse with flowers on it.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Denton Police Department at 940-349-7951.

