Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia on Monday is scheduled to share body camera video of last week's shooting involving a police officer. That news conference will be streamed in the video player at the top of this article at about 3 p.m.

The shooting happened Thursday in the 9600 block of Golf Lakes Trail after police said four people in a stolen truck rammed police cars while trying to escape officers who had surrounded them in a parking lot.

The foursome got out of the truck, and one of them, a 17-year-old identified by police as Eric Lampkin-Scarborough, was armed. Police said Lampkin-Scarborough was shot by police and is expected to survive.

Two others were taken into custody while a fourth person, who was also believed to be armed, escaped and was said last week to be on the loose.

Dallas police said 19-year-old Deantae Moore was one of the people in the vehicle. He was taken into custody on outstanding capital murder warrants related to the slayings of two 18-year-old men at a Dallas convenience store in March.

The third person taken into custody was identified as 21-year-old Damon Price.

In addition to Moore's capital murder charges, police said the other men faced a number of charges, including possession of a prohibited weapon, evading detention on foot, aggravated assault of a public servant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

It's not clear if any of the suspects have obtained attorneys to speak on their behalf.