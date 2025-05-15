‘Dallas Bike Ride' returns this Saturday to support growing cycling community

One of Dallas' most beloved outdoor events is rolling back into town. The Dallas Bike Ride makes its much-anticipated return on Saturday, May 17, following a hiatus post-COVID.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. with upward of 4,000 riders expected to participate in a morning full of cycling, celebration, and community spirit.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I think the goal of an event like this is to really make biking more accessible to everyone and to really show folks that whether you've wrote a lot or whether this is your first or second time on a bike, that biking is a really fun, safe, and healthy way to get from place to place," said Danielle Berman Ruiz, Director of Partner Service & Communications for Dallas Bike Ride.

Billed as Dallas’ only car-free, family-friendly bike ride, the event invites riders of all ages and abilities to explore the city on two wheels — completely free of vehicle traffic.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

With a 20-mile, cruise-at-your-own-pace route, participants will pedal past some of Dallas’ most iconic landmarks and neighborhoods, including Reunion Tower, the JFK Memorial, the Bishop Arts District, and the Design District. Along the way, riders can enjoy snacks, drinks, live music, and photo ops -- ending with a festival at the end of the route at City Hall Plaza featuring food trucks, a beer garden, and live entertainment.

To make the experience more accessible, bike rentals are available for out-of-town visitors, first-time riders, or groups looking for a fun day out.

Dallas Bike Ride Dallas Bike Ride

Organizers say it is important to build a bigger cycling community in the city as Dallas leaders move forward on more bikeable and walkable projects.

"I think that's a big part of it is really showing folks that you can get on a bike and bike around Dallas and it may not be car-free, but at the same time this is a great place to get on a bike, try it out in a safe environment, and then hopefully meet people that can get you out on bikes more often," Ruiz said.

In addition to promoting active lifestyles, Dallas Bike Ride supports local bicycle advocacy groups, including the Dallas Bicycle Coalition, Bike Friendly South Dallas, and Bike DFW — with a portion of proceeds going toward efforts to make biking safer and more accessible across the city.

"They've embraced us with open arms, and we're so grateful. They are doing amazing work around the city, pushing for the bike plan with City Hall, really just trying to make Dallas a more bike-friendly and bike accessible city," said Ruiz.

Registration is open now. The ride is open to participants ages 3 and up, and all cycling skill levels are welcome.

Before the big day, registered riders are invited to the Packet Pickup Party at The Rustic on Friday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pre-ride celebration includes refreshments, entertainment, and exclusive offers from event partners. Riders can also get a free bike safety check and shop official event gear.