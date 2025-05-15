Family speaks out after innocent man is killed in street racing crash

Dallas police say a street racing crash claimed the life of an innocent man.

Relatives of Jose Medina-Soto say he had just finished his shift as a cook at a restaurant in Dallas’ West End when police say his pickup truck was struck by a woman racing down Second Avenue in southeast Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue found no signs of life for Medina-Soto when they arrived at the scene, police said.

“He was my protector,” said his daughter, Andrea Medina.

Relatives say they went looking for Medina-Soto when he didn’t arrive home Sunday night. Leticia Celestino, his daughter-in-law, says his cellphone location led them to the crash scene.

“So when we got there, I saw the truck and I was like, that’s his truck,” said Celestino.

Surveillance video from a nearby business recorded what police say happened.

It shows Medina-Soto's Toyota Frontier pickup truck traveling south on Second Avenue, then being hit by a Ford Focus that police say was street racing.

Its driver has since been arrested.

An arrest affidavit says 31-year-old Kadishjah Jackson had to be hospitalized but was booked into the Dallas County Jail less than 24 hours after the crash. She remains behind bars on bonds totaling $1 million.

The affidavit says Jackson was driving over 60 mph in a 30 mph zone when the car she was racing swerved into her lane, causing Jackson to drive on the wrong side of the road.

“How dumb. How dumb,” said Medina.

It all happened on a street relatives say Medina-Soto had warned them about.

“He always told us, ‘Don’t pass by that street. Do not go on that street, please,’” recalled Celestino.

Now, instead of packing for a planned family vacation next month, relatives of Medina-Soto will be planning his funeral.

“It’s really amazing how things can happen in five seconds,” said Celestino.

Police are now looking for the car racing Jackson that they say never stopped. It’s described as a black 2006 Cadillac STS with Texas license plate RWF-3633 and a yellow pinstripe down the sides. Police say the vehicle will have damage to the back left quarter panel.

Anyone with information that could help locate the vehicle, identify the driver, or any occupants is asked to contact Vehicle Crimes Detective Shaw at (214) 608-7813 or sammy.shaw@dallaspolice.gov or Detective Valtadoros at gregory.valtadoros@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward in connection with the case.