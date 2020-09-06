Dallas Mayor Proclaims Sept. 29, 2020, #BeLikeBo Day in Botham Jean's Honor

On what would have been his 29th birthday, Botham Jean's memory will be year with a proclamation from the city deeming Sept. 29, 2020, #BeLikeBo Day.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced the proclamation Sunday, two years after Jean was fatally shot by Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger in his own apartment in the Cedars.

"Botham Jean's death was an unfathomable calamity, but his life embodied a spirit of service and kindness," Johnson said in a written statement. "By giving back to his community, he set an example that all Dallasites can live by. I encourage everyone to Be Like Bo on his birthday this year and let the legacy of his short, bright life transcend the tragedy of his death."

Guyger, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, testified that she thought she was in her apartment, which was one floor below Jean's, and that she believed Jean was an intruder.

Guyger was convicted of murder in 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Her defense is appealing her conviction and has claimed the charge should be criminally negligent homicide.

Jean's family filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the South Side Flats apartment complex, saying his door lock didn't work properly.

Several events recognizing the anniversary of Jean's death are scheduled Sunday.

At Jean's church, the Dallas West Church of Christ, members of the congregation wore red in support of his family. A sign outside the building said #Be Like Bo Today.

The proclamation for Jean highlighted his dedication to community service, which he often did through the church.

"Botham's voice was silenced too soon, but the day of service is a way for us to remember what he stood for: love, service, sharing, and giving," said Jean's pastor at Dallas West, Minister Sammie L. Berry, in the statement. "Any act of service, large or small, is a way of honoring his life."

Jean, a native of the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia, moved to the U.S. and attended Harding University in Arkansas. After graduating, Jean accepted a job at Pricewaterhousecoopers and moved to Dallas.

A proposal to rename a portion of Lamar Street, where Jean lived and where the Dallas Police Department is headquartered, has been gaining momentum in recent weeks.

At least three Dallas City Council members have said they would support the change, which must pass two committee hearings before it can go to the full city council for approval in December.

On Sunday afternoon, state Rep. Carl Sherman Sr. will unveil Bo's Law, a bill he intends to file in the next legislative session that is set to begin in January.

The law would address use of force by law enforcement and body-worn cameras, and clarify specifics about the Castle Doctrine and mistake of fact defense.