Amber Guyger's Defense Files Appeal, Wants Conviction on Lesser Charge

Amber Guyger's defense team is asking the court of appeals to overturn her conviction imposed last year, citing insufficient evidence to prove she committed murder and instead wants her found guilty of criminally negligent homicide with a new punishment.

The former Dallas police officer is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting and killing Botham Jean inside his apartment in September 2018. Guyger also lived in the same apartment complex, one floor directly below Jean, and said she mistook him for an intruder when she entered his apartment instead of her own.

One man with a camera, Dallas Morning News photojournalist, Tom Fox, was allowed to capture every moment from inside the courtroom.

During a frantic call to 911 following the shooting, Guyger told the operator over and over that she thought she was in her apartment. Her defense attorneys based this mistake as a reason to find her not guilty of murder last fall.

In a brief filed with the Fifth Court of Appeals on Aug. 4 (see the brief below), Guyger's defense says " The evidence was legally insufficient to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Guyger committed Murder because (1) through mistake, Guyger formed a reasonable belief about a matter of fact—that she entered her apartment and there was an intruder inside—and (2) her mistaken belief negated the culpability for Murder because although she intentionally and knowingly caused Jean’s death, she had the right to act in deadly force in self-defense since her belief that deadly force was immediately necessary was reasonable under the circumstances."

Murder under the Texas Penal Code "requires evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant intentionally or knowingly caused the death of the complainant." While the defense argues that Guyger did knowingly shoot to kill, she was acting out of a belief that her life was in danger and was entitled to use deadly force against the apparent danger.

Guyger's defense team is now asking that they are allowed to present an oral argument that instead of murder Guyger be convicted of criminally negligent homicide and that a new hearing is scheduled to determine her punishment.

During the initial trial, and in the appellate brief filed this week, Guyger's defense attorneys argued the lack of obvious floor markings and identical layouts for each floor often led to confusion among residents about which floor of the building they were on.

Guyger lived in apartment 1378, on the third floor, while Jean lived in 1478, directly above her on the fourth floor.

"Apartments 1378 and 1478 had the same floor plan and the kitchen, countertops, couches and televisions were all in the same places," the defense said in the appellate brief.

Additionally, the doors had electronic locks that used a fob for access and the doors did not automatically lock when closed. Jean's door was unlocked, allowing Guyger to enter even after inserting her fob into the door.

In the trial last fall, several residents of the apartment building testified that people had accidentally walked into their unlocked apartment after becoming confused. In the appeal, defense attorneys said they interviewed 297 out of 349 residents of the building and that 23% of the tenants on floors three and four had gone to the wrong door and inserted their fob into the locks.

They also added that 71 tenants said they had walked into the wrong apartment on the wrong floor and that 76 tenants who lived on the third or fourth floor had unintentionally parked on the wrong floor.

Russell Wilson, a defense attorney who is not associated with the case, told NBC 5 on Friday that he wasn't surprised to see Guyger's appeal filed and that it's common and expected for convicted people to file appeals. However, it is possible for a defendant to waive their right to an appeal.

Wilson, who spent time with the Dallas District Attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit, said what will happen next is the state will have an opportunity to file a written response to the brief and the defense will be able to file a reply. Then the court of appeals would take up the issues in the briefs and a three-member panel will render a written opinion on whether she'll be convicted of the lesser charge.

Filing the appeal, Wilson said, was a no-loss proposition for Guyger either way. Her defense asked for her to be acquitted and convicted of a lesser charge, not to be retried for the murder. For the murder conviction, Guyger faced between 5 and 99 years, only receiving 10 years behind bars. If she asked for a new trial and was again found guilty of murder she may be given a longer sentence.

“By asking for the negligent homicide conviction you’re able to ensure that any sentence you get would not be more than the ten-year sentence that you already have,” said Wilson.

With the criminally negligent homicide conviction, however, Guyger would face 180 days to two years behind bars. The Texas Penal Code says if a deadly weapon is used, the charge is then a third-degree felony punishable by a maximum 10 years behind bars. Probation, her defense said, does remain an option with the negligent homicide conviction. So, even with the third-degree negligent homicide conviction, the best case for Guyger could be probation or time served while any new sentence on the lesser charge would be no worse than what she was handed last fall.

Wilson added the overwhelming majority of appeals lose, estimating fewer than 5% are granted, and that it could be sometime next year before that opinion is handed down.

“If you’re just saying ‘what are the odds’ here? The odds are against the person who is appealing,” said Wilson. “That being said each case is going to be taken on a case by case basis.”

Attorney Mowla did not respond to NBC 5's request for comment.

NBC 5 asked the Dallas Police Department for comment. DPD responded, " Since Amber Guyger is no longer employed by the Dallas Police Department, we are not going to provide a response."



