Momentum Building to Rename Dallas Street ‘Botham Jean Boulevard'

Momentum is building to rename a portion of Lamar Street in Dallas “Botham Jean Boulevard.”

Jean was murdered by a Dallas Police Officer while sitting in his apartment in 2018. On Wednesday, close family friends along with city and faith leaders gathered to call for the name change.

“Although it is painful to remember, we definitely don’t want to forget,” said Pastor Sammie Berry.

So far, at least three Dallas City Councilmembers have said publicly they will support the proposed change, which goes before its first committee on Thursday.

“Renaming the street in honor of Botham Jean would show the citizens of Dallas that his death was not in vain and the world his life mattered,” said Councilman Omar Narvaez.

The portion of Lamar Street that would be renamed under the proposal passes in front of the Dallas Police Department’s headquarters. Speaking with NBC 5 via zoom, Jean’s mother said the symbolism of this is something she supports.

“In addition to the police officers who have to drive that street, the address upon which the police department sits would now be called Botham Jean Boulevard,” said Allison Jean.

But beyond symbolism alone, Allison Jean thinks renaming the street would serve as a daily reminder to police officers of what is at stake every time they put on the badge.

“I think they will also remember that Black Lives Matter, so whatever they go out and do their job in the manner in which they swore, which is to protect and serve,” said Jean.

If the proposal passes through two committee hearings it will go before the full Dallas City Council for approval in December.