Critical Missing Alert Discontinued for Missing Woman

A "Critical Missing" Alert has been discontinued for a woman who was last seen in the 800 block of W. 10th Street on Saturday, according to police.

The woman was previously seen on Oct. 1 at around 11 a.m. In a Twitter post, Dallas police said the woman was located and is currently safe. No additional information has been released at this time.

