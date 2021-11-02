Cook Children's to Release Findings of Survey on North Texas Children

An upcoming survey is revealing the biggest health issues affecting children across North Texas.

And no, COVID-19 is not at the top of that list. Mental health is a leading concern.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The Center for Children's Health – led by Cook Children's – will be detailing their findings in a free virtual health summit Tuesday morning, which families can watch online. The virtual summit runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Registration is available online.

The 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) Parent Survey includes information gathered from more than 5,000 families in Collin, Denton, Grayson, Hood, Johnson, Parker, Tarrant and Wise counties.

The survey has been conducted every three years since 2009, with a goal to help community leaders and organizations identify children's health priorities and implement solutions.

Every survey, mental health has continued to become a leading issue among both parents and their children.

Top findings include:

Half of all children ages 6-17 living in our 8-county service area (867,640) have a caregiver who is concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic will have a negative impact on both their education and mental health, respectively.

70% of children ages 3-5 are ready for school according to their caregiver, which is slightly lower than that national percentage of 75%.

51% of children ages 6-17 have a caregiver who is coping 'very well' with daily parenting demands, which is lower than the national percentage of 61%.

Caregivers of children ages 6-17 report that 19% of children have been told they have anxiety and 10% have been told they have depression by a health care provider. This is compared to the national percentages of 13% and 6% respectively.

Many children went without necessary care:

137,000 children weren't able to get needed medical care.

Over 180,000 weren't able to get needed dental care.

63,120 children weren't able to get needed mental health care.

“It was hard to see and hear in the data but also very validating and really just helps us know that we have more work to do,” said Becki Hale, director of Child Health Evaluation for Cook Children's.

Looking ahead, Hale said the community will need to adopt a stronger focus on mental health, work on increasing access to care, and prioritize creating stronger support networks for families.

That's something community organizations are going to be working on in the coming months.

Tuesday’s virtual health summit is part one, with a part two planned in February featuring additional important data.