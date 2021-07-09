Collin County Sheriff Releases Jailhouse Video Related to In-Custody Death of Marvin Scott III

COMING UP: Video released by the Collin County Sheriff's Department will be added to this article early Friday evening. Get the latest on this story during an updated report during NBC 5 News at 10 p.m.

The Collin County Sheriff's Department released 40 minutes of jailhouse security video related to the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III on Friday afternoon.

Scott, who is Black, was arrested at the Allen Premium Outlets in March for the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, a misdemeanor. Scott had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and while at the Collin County Jail, according to Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner, he began to "exhibit some strange behavior" which prompted detention officers to secure him onto a restraint bed.

Officers used pepper spray and attached a spit mask to Scott's face. At some point, he became unresponsive and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In March Skinner promised Scott's family transparency in the investigation and said he would eventually release the video.

In May, Scott's family was shown five hours of video recorded when he was in the custody of the sheriff's department. The family described the video as "horrific, inhumane, and disheartening" and demanded the officers involved in Scott's detention and death be arrested.

The sheriff's office said Friday some of the faces in the video released publicly have been intentionally blurred and that the absence of sound is because the facility's camera system is incapable of recording audio.

Because other proceedings are possible or pending in the Scott case, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said they have no further comment at this time.

The Collin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Scott's death was a homicide, saying the cause of death was, "fatal acute stress response in an individual with previously diagnosed schizophrenia during restraint struggle with law enforcement" and that "the manner of death is listed as homicide."

Seven of the detention officers were terminated for violating sheriff's office policies and procedures; an eighth detention officer resigned while under investigation, the sheriff's office announced in April. Six of the detention officers appealed their terminations through the civil-service process and on Friday, April 23, the employment of one of those officers was restored by appeal.

Last month a Collin County grand jury declined to indict the eight former officers in the case, clearing them of any criminal wrongdoing.