Seven detention officers "involved in the in-custody death of 26-year-old Marvin Scott III" have been fired, according to a statement from the Collin County Sheriff's office.

The statement, released Thursday afternoon, said the seven detention officers were terminated on March 14; an eighth detention officer resigned while under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

“Although the Texas Rangers’ comprehensive criminal investigation into the death of Marvin D. Scott, III continues, I have today terminated the employment of seven detention officers involved in his tragic death and have been notified of the resignation of an eighth officer who was under investigation," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement. "Evidence I have seen confirms that these detention officers violated well-established Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures. Everyone in Collin County deserves safe and fair treatment, including those in custody at our jail. I will not tolerate less.”

Skinner previously said Scott was brought to the Collin County Jail after Allen police officers arrested him at the Allen Outlets for the possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Scott was first taken to a hospital where he remained in an emergency room for about three hours, the department said. He was released and taken to the Collin County Jail.

While in custody at the Collin County Jail, the sheriff said Scott appeared to, "exhibit some strange behavior," which prompted detention officers to secure him onto a restraint bed. The county said officers used pepper spray and attached a spit mask on Scott's face.

At some point, he became unresponsive and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Scott's mother said her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia two years ago, but hadn't had an episode in about a year.

"When we got him okay with his medication, he was starting to take them and fell off and felt like if he would use marijuana, it would benefit him more," said LaSandra Scott who said her son had been doing well for a year.

Merritt said an Allen officer recognized Scott was experiencing a mental health issue and took him to a hospital, but said in previous interactions with police, Scott was taken to a mental health facility.

Scott was later released to the Collin County jail, something his family continues to question.

Scott's family wants to see the video and wants to know if life-saving interventions took place before EMS arrived. They want to know what time an ambulance was called, if officers who handled Scott had mental health training, or if there was a health specialist on hand.

Skinner didn't comment on whether detention officers knew Scott’s history of mental illness but said that will be part of the investigation. The sheriff also said there are protocols that they follow when it comes to mental health response but he did not elaborate.

The family has asked for the detention officers to be arrested.

Lee Merritt, attorney for the Scott family, said news of the terminations were, "a great relief for the family" a day after they buried their son. Meritt said the family was discouraged by the slow progress in the investigations but said that he hopes the terminations, "gives them a sense of hope that there will be justice for Marvin."

Meritt said though it still remains unclear what the men did or didn't do in Scott's case, he believes the detention officers will be criminally charged because the sheriff said the officers clearly violated policies that run parallel to constitutional protections. He added that now that the administrative investigation is over he hopes to receive the video evidence promised by the sheriff so that he can begin preparing his civil case.

The lawyer said he wasn't ware of the eighth person involved in the case but that he hopes everyone involved in Scott's death is held accountable.

NBC 5's Sophia Beausoleil contributed to this report.