7 Detention Employees Placed on Administrative Leave After 26-Year-Old Man Dies at Collin County Jail

No additional information will be released until the Texas Rangers have completed their investigation

Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man at a Collin County jail on Sunday.

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, Marvin D. Scott III of Frisco died while in custody at the Collin County Detention Facility.

Officers from the Allen Police Department arrested Scott earlier that day and subsequently transported him to the county jail.

The Sheriff's office referred the matter to the Texas Rangers, who are investigating Scott's death.

As a matter of policy, the Sheriff placed seven detention employees on administrative leave and ordered an internal administrative investigation, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's office said that no additional information will be released until the Texas Rangers have completed their investigation.

