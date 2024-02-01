clear alert

CLEAR Alert issued for a Desoto woman police believe was kidnapped

By NBCDFW Staff

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a Desoto woman who police believe has been kidnapped.

DPD says 37-year-old Lacey Overby was last seen wearing black scrubs around 3:30 p.m. near the 1300 block of E. Parkerville Road in DeSoto.

Overby was last known to be driving her vehicle, a silver 2015 Chevy Malibu with Texas license plate #KDY7339. Police say her vehicle has damage in the back and a bulldog sticker on the rear window.

What is known is that Lacey was at the Taco Casa in Lancaster, Texas, purchasing a meal for what appeared to be a homeless male. The homeless male, who is now our suspect, was described as a bald Hispanic male between the ages of 25-35.

He was last known to be wearing a blue and white plaid shirt.

If you have any information on this incident or have any information on the vehicle, please call 911.

A Texas CLEAR Alert (Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue) is an alert program for missing adults who are between the ages of 18 and 64.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.

This story is developing. Please check back and/or refresh this story for updated information.

