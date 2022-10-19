Carrollton Police Officer Killed While Responding to DWI Investigation

A Carrollton police officer has died after being hit assisting another officer with a DWI investigation Tuesday night. The driver of the car that hit the officer also died in the crash.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, he was helping in the westbound lanes of 1905 E. President George Bush Turnpike when he was hit by a passing driver just before 10:30 p.m. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

We lost a beloved officer in the line of duty overnight.

"Our officer was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead," public safety information manager Jolene DeVito said. "We lost a beloved officer in the line of duty overnight."

DeVito said officers gathered at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital on Parker Road in Plano waiting on the officer to be transported from there to the Collin County Medical Examiners office.

The identities of the officer and the other driver have not been released at this time.

