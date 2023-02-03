Bartender Charged With Overserving Man Convicted in Drunken Driving Crash That Killed Euless Detective

The bartender accused of overserving alcohol to the man convicted in a 2021 Lake Worth drunken driving crash that killed a Euless police detective was arrested Friday, police said Friday.

Cala Richardson, 26, is accused of overserving alcohol to Dylan Molina on Nov. 27, 2021, police said Friday. Molina went on to run a red light and crash into the vehicle driven by off-duty Det. Alejandro "Alex" Cervantes. Cervantes was killed and his wife and two children were critically injured.

Molina's blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash and he had THC in his system, police said at the time.

Richardson was a bartender at a Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Lake Worth. Detectives say Richardson's state alcohol server's license had expired at the time she served Molina.

Richardson surrendered to the Parker County Sheriff's Office Friday. She faces a charge of sale to certain persons, which is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in behind bars and a $4,000 fine, police said. She was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

"Like most serious alcohol-related crashes, this case has devastated an entire family," Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said in a statement. "Today's arrest fulfills a commitment we made early on - and that was to fully investigate this senseless crime and hold those responsible accountable."

Cervantes served the Euless Police Department for nearly seven years, prior to which he worked eight years for the El Paso Police Department.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission's administrative investigation is ongoing, police said.

Molina pleaded guilty to intoxication and three counts of intoxication assault. He was sentenced last month to serve 15 years in prison.