One person faces a charge of intoxication slaughter after a deadly crash in Lake Worth on Saturday, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Boat Club Road and Rocky Point Trail -- just west of Northwest Loop 820 -- on Saturday afternoon, Lake Worth police said.

At this time, we can confirm one person is in custody and will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault. Detectives and crash reconstructionists are on scene. The roadway will remain shut down in all directions for several hours. — Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) November 27, 2021

Police said the person they arrested will also be charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.