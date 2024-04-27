Police nab three men connected to organized ATM burglary ring in Plano

Detectives with the Plano Police Department announced the arrest of multiple suspects allegedly involved in several ATM burglaries throughout the city.

According to police, Marcel Anthony Bechet, Gabriel Diaz-Columna, and Cornelius D. Washington were arrested and charged with felony theft in connection with the ATM thefts.

Plano Police

Bechet, Diaz-Columna, and Washington were allegedly an organized group of thieves using stolen trucks to target ATMs and hide their identities.

Plano Police said on Wednesday, April 24, the suspects targeted a Bank of Texas location in the 400 block of Coit Road and arrived in a stolen truck at the scene.

The men tried to flee from authorities once detectives and patrol officers busted them at the location, police said.

The stolen truck was recovered and turned over to the reporting agency once Bechet, Diaz-Columna, and Washington were arrested.