Resident in South Dallas shot during carjacking, police say

A victim is recovering after being shot in the leg during a carjacking in South Dallas overnight, said police.

Dallas Police said they responded to a call in the 8400 block of Willoughby Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said according to their preliminary investigation, unknown, armed suspects approached the victim's car.

They said the victim pointed a gun at a suspect and tried to leave but a suspect fired their weapon, hitting the victim in the leg.

Police said the suspects then took the victim's car, and the victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Neighbor Efren Escalante said he and his family came outside after hearing the commotion.

“It was a lot of gunshots, around six gunshots right here outside our window," he said. “The female that had got shot, we saw her limping to her apartment."

Escalate said the victim's family was helping her.

He said his neighborhood isn't the safest-- his family's car was stolen a couple years ago-- but this incident makes him more cautious.

“Especially at night, you never know what could happen," Escalante said.

Neighbor Chris Veasey agreed that nighttime is often a dangerous time.

"We have a big problem at night. By the time we go to sleep and wake up, there's no telling what could happen," he said.

Veasey said the apartment complex, La Finca, has a gate, but it's often left open.

"We do the best we can, watch our own stuff, but it's hard. You got a bunch of jobs and you got to go to sleep," he said.

Veasey said he knows the victim and has interacted with her before.

He said she's a hardworking woman who often comes home from work late at night.

He said he takes his own security measures, like cameras pointed at his car that are motion-activated.

But he also wants help from police: More patrols.

"They can even park across the street every now and then--Whatever they want to do, but we need to have more presence," Veasey said.