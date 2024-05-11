Gunman at large after Fort Worth drive-by shooting sends man to hospital

Police are searching for a suspect after a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth left a man hospitalized Saturday evening.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to the 3300 block of Pine Hurst Trail around 7:43 p.m. following reports of a shooting in the area.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and learned there had been a drive-by shooting.

Fort Worth Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 3300 block of Pine Hurst Trail after a drive-by shooting left a man wounded on Saturday, May 11.

The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital by paramedics. There is no word on his condition.

The police department has not revealed any details about the vehicle or the suspect's description.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.