Plano becomes first city in North Texas to implement all-electric trash truck

Plano has become the first city in North Texas to introduce an all-electric trash and recycling collection truck.

According to the City of Plano, the new truck can serve up to 1,100 homes on a single charge, making it an efficient solution that supports environmental goals by eliminating emissions and reducing operational costs traditionally spent on fuel and maintenance.

The state-of-the-art electric vehicle, a 2-axle LET2 (Low Entry Tilt 2) from Battle Motors, has been added to the city's fleet of 22 eco-friendly vehicles. It is outfitted with the Heil Rapid Rail® Automated Side Loader Refuse Collection Vehicle (RCV).

City of Plano

City leaders said Plano is already well-known for its environmental stewardship efforts.

"With the new all-electric trash collection truck, Plano is taking a significant step forward in reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices," The City of Plano said in a released statement on Thursday.

Additionally, Plano officials said they are showing their commitment to the well-being of its residents by reducing noise, air, and ground pollution.