Funeral for Euless Police Officer Killed in Crash to Be Held in Keller

Euless police detective Alejandro "Alex" Cervantes will be laid to rest tomorrow in Keller.

A public visitation will occur Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lucas Funeral Home, located at 1321 Precinct Line Road, in Hurst.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The funeral service, followed by police honors, will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, located at 2016 Willis Lane, in Keller.

Cervantes was killed in a hit-and-run crash with a suspected drunk driver in November.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Dylan Molina, ran a red light at the intersection of Boat Club Road and Rocky Point Trail in Lake Worth and struck Cervantes's Impala broadside.

Forensic toxicology reports from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office showed Molina's blood-alcohol content level was .16, twice the .08 legal Texas limit. The blood test also confirmed the presence of THC.

Molina now faces intoxication manslaughter charges.

The crash that killed Cervantes also seriously injured his wife and children. Cervantes wife was released from the hospital on Dec. 22. His two sons are said to be doing well, building strength at home and resting with family members, according to police.