26-Year-Old Indicted in Fatal Accident of Euless Officer

Tarrant County officials announced Wednesday that indictments have been issued in connection to the death of a Euless police officer.

According to police, 26-year-old Dylan Molina faces a second-degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter, and three charges of intoxication assault, which is a third-degree felony.

Tarrant County Jail

On November 27, police say Molina was intoxicated when he ran a red light and struck a vehicle driven by off-duty detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes’ with his wife and children in the passenger seats.

Cervantes was pronounced dead at the scene and was laid to rest in a public viewing in Keller followed by fellow officers.

Officials say at the time of the crash, Molina’s blood-alcohol content level was twice the legal Texas limit and had THC in his system.