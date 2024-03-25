Since it was announced in early March, the upcoming Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson match Netflix special has become one of the year's most eagerly anticipated sports events.

Around 80,000 lucky viewers can watch the YouTuber take on one of the greatest heavyweight champions in history at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington this summer.

However, how accessible is the venue?

The experts at casino.com have revealed America's most accessible sports venues by analyzing various factors such as accessible seating, walking distance to the nearest transport station, wheelchair rental availability, and other accommodations.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

AT&T Stadium and the Cotton Bowl Stadium are making waves as they secure spots among the top five sports venues in the country for their exceptional accessibility.

AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys and host of several major sporting events such as the Cotton Bowl Classic, the Big 12 Championship Game, the Southwest Classic, and soon, the World Cup playoffs, has been crowned the most convenient venue nationwide with an overall score of 8.7 out of 10.

NBC 5 Sports AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022.

The stadium, the future fight host, has 15 accessible parking lots, shuttle bus services, wheelchair rentals, and accessible restrooms. It can seat 80,000 people and offers closed captioning and language services for those needing accommodations.

Shuttle bus services to the venue begin two hours before game time, giving fans plenty of time to get comfortable before the main event starts.

The Cotton Bowl is an outdoor stadium in Dallas, ranked fourth in the United States with a score of 7.39 out of 10. It opened in 1930 and is at Fair Park, the State Fair of Texas, site and several other sporting events.

Getty Images DALLAS, TX - MAR. 20: The Dallas Stars and the NHL host a press conference for the upcoming Bridgestone Winter Classic 2020 at the Cotton Bowl on Mar. 20, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

The stadium offers services for people with disabilities, including free wheelchair rental with assistance, closed captioning, sign language interpreters, and accessible seating areas.

Additionally, a free shuttle bus provides front-of-the-line access for disabled guests, and the stadium is just a three-minute walk from the nearest bus stop.

TOP 10 Most Accessible Sports Venues in America

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.) Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas) Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Camp Randall Stadium (Madison, Wis.) Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.) Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas) GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)

The full report, infographics, and methodology are on Casino.com's site.