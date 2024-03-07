Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul in Netflix special filmed at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will fight Jake Paul in July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions announced their first-ever partnership in a heavyweight boxing mega-event on Thursday. The event will be streamed live on Netflix on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

According to AT&T Stadium officials, the fight against Mike Tyson will mark Jake Paul’s most-anticipated fight to date following back-to-back knockouts against Ryan Bourland on March 2 and Andre August in Dec. 2023.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard," Paul said. "Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.”

Paul said he hopes to become a world champion, and that the fight against Tyson will allow him to prove his ability against one of the greats.

"I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th," Paul said. "My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

Mike Tyson, the former undisputed world heavyweight champion, is one of the biggest stars the sport of boxing has ever seen, AT&T Stadium officials said. Tyson is ESPN’s #1 hardest hitter in heavyweight history and was the youngest heavyweight champion ever. During his career, he secured 37 consecutive victories, with 33 of those wins coming by knockout.

Tyson said he looks forward to the opportunity to "finish" Paul.

“I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Tyson said. “He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

Most Valuable Promotions was founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian in 2021. The company has since disrupted combat sports, produced some of the world’s biggest boxing events, made history in women’s boxing, and provided a new platform to young fighters, AT&T Stadium officials said.

“Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we’re about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world – a testament to all we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time," Paul said. "Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event."

“Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once in a lifetime dream matchup and we hope it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history,” Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, said. “Partnering with Netflix for this deal presents an unparalleled opportunity to bring Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to the world on an unprecedented scale and we look forward to delivering this incredible clash of two of sports biggest names. Six generations of boxing fans will have a stake in the outcome and will be able to watch an anti-hero, Jake Paul, put it all on the line against the baddest man on the planet, Mike Tyson."

Additional information, including the co-main event and undercards, will be announced at a later date. For the opportunity to sign up for presale tickets, click here.