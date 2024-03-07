Are tickets to the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on sale now? What to know

Who had this one on their 2024 bingo card?

Boxing legend Mike Tyson will reenter the ring in July to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas.

The high-profile bout between "The Baddest Man on the Planet" and "The Problem Child" will air on Netflix.

Tyson will be 58 years old when he squares off against the 27-year-old Paul. It's been nearly 20 years since Tyson wrapped up his professional career, which featured a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts. The former heavyweight champion most recently faced Roy Jones Jr. in a November 2020 exhibition match that ended in a controversial draw.

Paul, meanwhile, boasts a 9-1 record with six knockouts in his boxing career. His opponents have ranged from MMA fighters like Anderson Silva to boxers like Tyron Woodley. He even faced ex-NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Tyson vs. Jones Jr.

But now Paul will be in the main event as he battles one of the sport's all-time greats.

So, are tickets to this summer's Tyson vs. Paul fight available now? Here's what to know:

Are Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul tickets on sale now?

A release from AT&T Stadium about the bout said, "information regarding tickets will be made available at a later date." Fans can sign up for a ticket presale through Most Valuable Promotions here.

But there are some tickets already listed for sale on the secondary marketplace Vivid Seats through its "Seat Saver" service. According to Vivid Seats, Seat Saver is a "concierge-like service for our diehard fans to locate and lock down long-awaited tickets before they drop."

Vivid Seats says "tickets reserved through Seat Saver are not yet owned by the seller, but will be obtained by the seller after you place your order," adding that "tickets are guaranteed to be located within the specific or comparable section or range mentioned, though their exact location (row and seat) cannot be guaranteed and will not be known until they receive the tickets from the venue box office, team, or artist."

How much do Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul tickets cost?

The cheapest seats listed on Vivid Seats as of Thursday evening were for $203 each, not including fees, and located in the 400 level, which is the uppermost level of AT&T Stadium.

The most expensive seats, meanwhile, were listed for $8,575, excluding fees.

When is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match?

Tyson and Paul will duke it out on Saturday, July 20. The time of the match is TBD.