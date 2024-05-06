Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd signs multiyear contract extension

Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks took care of some business before the start of their second-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The head coach agreed to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

"We are excited to have Coach Kidd continue to lead our team throughout the coming years with this well-earned contract extension," Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont said in a statement. "Kidd led our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons, and we are looking forward to his leadership in continuing to build and grow this already great franchise."

Kidd is in his third season with the Mavericks after a Hall of Fame playing career and coaching stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers (assistant).

He helped guide the Mavs to a 52-30 record and a Western Conference finals appearance in 2021-22, his first season as Dallas' head coach. The team dropped to 38-44 and missed the playoffs in a roller-coaster 2022-23 season.

Kidd and the Mavs got back to the playoffs this season and closed out the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round with a 114-101 Game 6 win in Dallas on Friday.

"I have known Jason for a long time, and I cannot think of a better, more qualified candidate to lead this team going forward," Mavs general manager Nico Harrison said. "As a former NBA Champion Hall of Fame player, Jason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role which cannot be duplicated. He has earned the trust and respect of our players and that of so many across the league, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to build upon the culture and foundation of success he's helped foster throughout his tenure as head coach."

Next up, the Mavericks will head to Oklahoma City to open up their second-round series against the top-seeded Thunder. Game 1 will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.