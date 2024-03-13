As the MLB season approaches, fans are gearing up to enjoy a great day at the ballpark.

However, one thing that can make or break the experience is the concessions available. A recent study by OntarioBets.com has ranked MLB ballparks based on their concession options and costs.

The report created the "MLB Concession Index," which consists of four metrics: beer price, hot dog price, water price, and an "overall appetite score."

The overall appetite score combines the number of unique food options available, the number of vegetarian or vegan options, and the overall quality and variety of the concessions.

According to the study, Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington came in at #24 with a score of 4.98 out of 10. While the ballpark offers a decent variety of food options, the prices for beer, hot dogs, and water were higher.

There are 10,341 concessions per square foot and 916 concessions per stadium capacity. In 2024, the price of a beer ounce is $0.66, while the cost of a hotdog is $6.99.

The Best MLB Ballparks for Concessions (OntarioBets)

The study found that T-Mobile Park, home to the Seattle Mariners, has the best concessions among all ballparks, with a final index score of 8.74 out of 10. The stadium has a capacity of 47,929 and boasts an impressive variety of food and beverages, including all-time favorites like pizza (from Moto and Ballard Pizza), hotdogs (from Holy Smoke BBQ and Sausage Cart), beer, and soda.

Visitors to T-Mobile Park can indulge in a delicious hotdog for just $4.00 or grab a beer for as low as $0.33 per ounce. For those looking for vegan or plant-based options, Pure Acai offers mouth-watering Acai Bowls. With a wide range of options available for everyone, it's easy to see why T-Mobile Park is considered the best in concessions.

On the other end of the spectrum, the ballpark with the worst concessions is Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, home of the Oakland Athletics, with a score of 1.62 out of 10. There are 21,852 concessions per square foot and 1,735 concessions per stadium capacity. In 2024, the price of a beer ounce is $0.62, while the cost of a hotdog is $7.79.

Overall, the study provides a helpful guide for fans planning their next trip to the ballpark. Considering the rankings, fans can decide which ballparks offer the best concession options and costs.

The full report and methodology can be read on OntarioBets site.