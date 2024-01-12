Fort Worth Hotel Explosion

Atmos Energy says its system wasn't involved in Fort Worth hotel blast

Investigators remain confident that natural gas played a part in the devastating explosion

By Frank Heinz

Glen E. Ellman/Fort Worth Fire Department

Atmos Energy on Friday says they've found no indication that its system was involved in an explosion at a downtown Fort Worth hotel on Monday that injured 21 people.

In a statement, Atmos said they have completed their safety checks and an investigation into the blast at the nearly 104-year-old 20-story tower and found no fault with their equipment.

On Monday afternoon, an explosion blew out the first two floors of the W.T. Waggoner Building at the corner of Houston and 8th streets in downtown Fort Worth. The explosion caused significant damage to the building and sent the two floors crashing down into the sub-basement.

At least 21 people were treated for injuries after the blast, including one person who remains in critical condition and is being treated for burns at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. There were no fatalities.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Fire officials said since the investigation's first hours that while a cause for the blast hasn't been confirmed, they believe natural gas was involved. They have not been able to determine so far whether a gas leak caused the explosion or if an explosion caused a gas leak.

If you suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and Atmos Energy's 24-hour toll-free emergency number at 866-322-8667. 

To learn more about natural gas home safety, visit atmosenergy.com/safety/home-safety.

FORT WORTH HOTEL EXPLOSION

Fort Worth Hotel Explosion 18 hours ago

First lawsuit filed after explosion at Fort Worth's Sandman Signature Hotel

Fort Worth Hotel Explosion 20 hours ago

Houston Street reopened 3 days after downtown Fort Worth hotel explosion

texas Jan 10

Witnesses recall terrifying moment Fort Worth hotel explodes across the street

Fort Worth Hotel Explosion Jan 10

Investigators still working to nail down cause of Fort Worth hotel explosion

Fort Worth Hotel Explosion Jan 9

Concrete ‘pancaked down' into tower's subfloors in downtown Fort Worth hotel explosion

Fort Worth Hotel Explosion Jan 9

Engineer, legal expert call investigation into Fort Worth hotel explosion ‘big job'

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth Hotel ExplosionFort WorthAtmos Energy
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us