Atmos Energy says its system wasn't involved in Fort Worth hotel blast

Atmos Energy on Friday says they've found no indication that its system was involved in an explosion at a downtown Fort Worth hotel on Monday that injured 21 people.

In a statement, Atmos said they have completed their safety checks and an investigation into the blast at the nearly 104-year-old 20-story tower and found no fault with their equipment.

On Monday afternoon, an explosion blew out the first two floors of the W.T. Waggoner Building at the corner of Houston and 8th streets in downtown Fort Worth. The explosion caused significant damage to the building and sent the two floors crashing down into the sub-basement.

At least 21 people were treated for injuries after the blast, including one person who remains in critical condition and is being treated for burns at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. There were no fatalities.

Fire officials said since the investigation's first hours that while a cause for the blast hasn't been confirmed, they believe natural gas was involved. They have not been able to determine so far whether a gas leak caused the explosion or if an explosion caused a gas leak.

If you suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and Atmos Energy's 24-hour toll-free emergency number at 866-322-8667.

