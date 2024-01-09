Concrete ‘pancaked down' into tower's subfloors in downtown Fort Worth hotel explosion

The explosion that blew out multiple floors of a hotel onto the streets of downtown Fort Worth on Monday also sent debris from two floors pancaking down into the subbasement, fire officials say.

In a briefing with the Fort Worth City Council during a work session Tuesday, Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said there was significant damage to the W.T. Waggoner Building, specifically to the first floor, basement, and sub-basement.

The nearly 104-year-old 20-story tower is the current home of the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel. An explosion on Monday sent glass and part of the building's facade onto 8th Street, damaging the sidewalk and road. Inside the building, there is tremendous damage to the first floor and subfloors under the building and street.

Davis said while they haven't confirmed the cause of the blast yet they believe gas was involved. They are not sure, yet, if a gas leak caused the explosion, or if the explosion caused a gas leak.

He reiterated the point in a press conference Tuesday evening, saying it was a case of which came first, "the chicken or the egg."

He said his crews have experience dealing with gas explosions and explained to council members how they work.

“It finds the lowest places in buildings. So, below street level, the basements. And then, at this time of year, furnaces kick on, hot water kicks on, stuff like that. And if it’s in that flammable range of not too lean and not too rich to burn, then it finds that ignition source and that is what potentially causes something like this to happen in people’s homes and etcetera," Davis explained.

He said in this case, the hotel was damaged from the basement to the second floor.

Peter Matthews/Fort Worth Fire Department Firefighters respond to an explosion at a hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Monday, January 8, 2024.

Police and fire investigators, Davis said, confirmed they have found no evidence the explosion was intentional or part of any nefarious plot.

"We have absolutely no indication that there was any intent by anyone to cause this explosion," said Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes.

The chief told the City Council on Tuesday he was at City Hall on Monday and heard the explosion and saw the windows rattle. Though he was nearby, Noakes said when he arrived at the scene there were police and firefighters already at the hotel.

"It was chaotic. It was devastating. It was kind of hard to see here … in the heart of Fort Worth," Noakes said. "What I saw was Fort Worthians doing what they do. I saw residents who were coming out, people that worked at businesses, they were assisting those that were injured."

Davis said when firefighters first arrived they found multiple victims inside the hotel on the collapsed floor and that they quickly worked to remove them from the building. Davis said that even though no people are unaccounted for, firefighters swept the basement and sub-basement overnight with FEMA cadaver dogs just to make sure they didn't miss anyone.

No other victims were found in the building overnight, officials said.

Davis said a city engineer confirmed the building wasn't under an imminent threat of collapse and that it was safe for first responders to work inside. Additionally, FEMA brought in a specialized collapsed structure engineer to make sure that as debris was moved around during search and rescue operations first responders didn't create any further problems.

8th Street, where debris damaged the roadway outside of the hotel, will be closed for an extended period of time while it's determined how to move forward with fixing the road. A hole was visible in the road on Monday afternoon, exposing the building's subfloors.

Davis said firefighters hoped to be able to turn control of the building back over to the owner sometime Tuesday night.

The number of people injured in the blast continues to stand at 21. Davis said the patient who was in critical condition was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for treatment of burns. Four others were in serious condition and 15 were taken to area hospitals for a variety of minor injuries.

Davis said he hoped to reassure the community that the explosion was not intentional, that they were safe, and that the fire department was prepared to help if someone believed they smelled natural gas.

"We respond to incidents like this," Davis said Tuesday, reminding the public that firefighters respond to calls about gas leaks. "Our message to the public is if you have a threat of this or you're concerned about this, call. Always call."

If you suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately, and from a safe distance call 911 and Atmos Energy's 24-hour toll-free emergency number at 1-866-322-8667.

ROADS CLOSED IN 'HOT ZONE' AROUND HOTEL

Several roads in Fort Worth also remain closed on Tuesday morning and the area within is classified as a hot zone or immediate danger zone.

Throckmorton Street is closed from West 7th Street to West 9th Street, Houston Street is closed from West 7th Street. to West 9th Street., and West 8th Street is closed from Throckmorton to Main Street.

People who work within the hot zone are not cleared to return to their offices yet. Police said those outside the hot zone are welcome to conduct business as usual.

The route for Saturday's Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo parade is planned to head north on Houston Street from 9th Street, going directly by the hotel. Cleanup is expected to take several days and officials are looking into how the area can be made safe for the parade. If Houston Street is still in the "hot zone" on Saturday, the plan for the parade may be altered.

NBC 5 News A "hot zone," in red, remains closed to the public after an explosion at a downtown Fort Worth hotel on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.